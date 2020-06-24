What channel is Wolves v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves face Bournemouth in a clash between two Premier League teams facing opposite directions.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves are right in the frame for a Europa League spot but could also be considered a dark horse for a Champions League place if Chelsea drop points in their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Wolves beat West Ham with ease at the weekend and will hope to dish out more misery to a relegation-battling side when the Cherries roll into town.

Bournemouth are in the thick of it at the bottom end of the table. They sit in 18th, in desperate need of points to scramble clear and dunk West Ham or Watford below the water line.

Eddie Howe’s men have a game in hand – tonight’s encounter – to really land a blow on West Ham following their defeat to Tottenham last night. The sides are level on points, but a victory for Bournemouth here would be greeted with panic alarms being sounded in east London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Bournemouth on TV?

Wolves v Bournemouth will take place on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Bournemouth will kick off at 6pm – the match is followed by Liverpool v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:45pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Bournemouth online

Wolves v Bournemouth team news

Wolves: Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and his only selection issues are very good ones for any manager to have.

Pedro Neto scored and Adama Traore nicked an assist from the bench at the weekend with both players chomping at the bit for a starting berth. Traore is more likely to start this one, but Neto is in contention.

Bournemouth: David Brooks made his long-awaited return from injury at the weekend but was forced off late in the game due to fatigue and cramp. He may not be risked from the start here as Howe seeks to ease him back into the fold.

Philip Billing remains a doubt, while Ryan Fraser will not feature again for the Cherries are rejecting a short-term contract extension to keep him at the club beyond next week.

Our prediction: Wolves v Bournemouth

Wolves have simmered along nicely all season, turning their run of draws into wins and blossoming because of their increased proficiency in finding the net.

Raul Jimenez picked up where he left off on the goal trail, Diogo Jota enjoyed top form prior to lockdown, Neto scored at the weekend, Traore is a TNT winger with the ability to blow holes in defences at will. Wolves have it all, and they’re backed up by a resolute backline capable of digging deep and shutting down opponents.

Bournemouth’s season is likely to boil down to the Callum Wilson-Josh King partnership and their ability to turn little service into a lot of goals. They won’t manage it in this one.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth

Wolves v Bournemouth odds

