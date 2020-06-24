Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League football is midway through the second round of lockdown matches with one team able to finally claim their status as champions by the end of the week.

Advertisement

Liverpool underwhelmed on their return to duty with a draw against rivals Everton but could be crowned kings of England this week if they beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday.

The Blues remain in pole position for a Champions League spot and will hope to threaten City, but Manchester United’s pre-lockdown form suggests they could pose a genuine threat, especially given the flashes of brilliance between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in their fledgling partnership.

Tottenham swept West Ham aside as they continue to strengthen their bid for a European place. Harry Kane got on the scoresheet to silence the critics after question marks were raised over his form and fitness.

Leicester drew with relegation-threatened Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, meaning the sides in the drop zone are more nervous than ever having failed to pick up points at the weekend.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich all tasted defeat on Saturday and Sunday. They remain in the bottom three but all have a shot at escaping – or moving closer toward escaping in Norwich’s case – tonight.

NOW TV has a Sky Sports Pass for £25 a month to help you watch the remaining games – more on that below as we explain what to watch where, including the Premier League free-to-air games.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season end?

The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.

All of remaining games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups along the way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…

Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got eight full match weeks left of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming weeks following the opening round, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

All matches on Sky Sports will also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.

Who is playing next?

Four games will take place tonight with Manchester United v Sheffield United likely to be a the standout game of the bunch.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will attract plenty of attention following their first appearance together against Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Newcastle face Aston Villa, Norwich host Everton live on BBC, and high-flying Wolves take on Bournemouth.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport 1

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC 2 (1st half) BBC 1 (2nd half) FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport 2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday 6th July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.

Premier League on BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6pm)

Sunday 5th July

Southampton v Man City (7pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday 9th July

Everton v Southampton (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)

Chelsea v Watford (8pm)

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Monday 6th July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm)

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)

Watford v Norwich (6pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)

Saturday 11th July

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Brighton v Man City (8pm)

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle (6pm)

West Ham v Burnley (6pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)

Premier League 2019/20 results so far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the football, check out our TV guide.