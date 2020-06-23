What live football is on TV tonight?

Football has enjoyed a 0-100mph start in recent weeks with the majority of major European leagues up and running during the coronavirus lockdown, including the Premier League.

Fans were originally glued to the German Bundesliga, but attention has turned back to the UK as the top flight kicked back into gear with a dramatic opening week of matches.

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League fixtures for the first time.

And it’s not just the top flight. The Championship is also back in full swing, while League One and Two have skipped ahead to the play-offs.

On the continent, Lionel Messi is back in action for Barcelona, but they face a mighty challenge in the form of Real Madrid who recently seized top spot in a potentially explosive La Liga title race.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this evening.

Tuesday 23rd June

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Leicester are gunning for a top-four place, and while they appear to have achieved their goal, Brendan Rodgers will be desperate for his men to keep their foot on the gas against relegation-threatened Brighton.

Tottenham v West Ham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Tottenham are aiming to salvage their season with a Europa League place. Results have gone their way in the opening week, but they need to bring their own ruthlessness to the party against West Ham and grind out victories for themselves.

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: LaLigaTV

Barcelona dropped points against Sevilla at the weekend, meaning they’ve slid into second place behind Real Madrid. The pressure is on to pick up three points here in a bid to wrestle their way back into contention. This could be a title race for the ages…

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Unfortunately, there are none available to watch tonight, but plenty of games will be beamed on free platforms in the coming weeks.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

