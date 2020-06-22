Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

Your complete guide to upcoming editions of Match of the Day to soak up all the Premier League highlights

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker

When the first notes of that theme tune drop, just soak it all in…

Advertisement

Match of the Day is a national institution, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights for free every week and it will continue to do so during the coronavirus lockdown.

There are more Premier League fixtures in a six-week period than ever before, meaning more for Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and the team to sift through on a weekly basis.

The usual array of top pundits and former stars will return to the studio under restrictions, but the football action won’t be restrained as teams battle it out for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Match of the Day returns to our screens at 10:45pm on Wednesday 24th June.

Lineker will present highlights of the Tuesday and Wednesday Premier League games.

A second Match of the Day this week will be shown on Thursday 25th June to cover the games on the same night.

Wednesday – BBC One (10:45pm)

Thursday – BBC Two (10:00pm)

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday night shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings at approximately 7:45am on BBC One.

Midweek highlights shows will not be repeated but you’ll be able to tune in on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day running order

We don’t know the exact running order yet, but the Premier League highlights to be shown this week:

Match of the Day – Wednesday

  • Leicester v Brighton
  • Tottenham v West Ham
  • Man Utd v Sheffield United
  • Newcastle v Aston Villa
  • Norwich v Everton
  • Wolves v Bournemouth
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Match of the Day – Thursday

  • Burnley v Watford
  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Chelsea v Man City

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Logan presents highlights of the day’s matches at 10:30pm on Sunday 28th June.

The Merseyside derby is the pick of the bunch but with fixtures being more spread out, Match of the Day 2 will be chunkier this time around.

When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?

There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2 but you will be able to catch up with the show for a short period on BBC iPlayer.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up in the top flight check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Match of the Day

Man City Sergio Aguero
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Football Premier League top scorers 2019/20 – current standings

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Day Five race times and schedule – Saturday 20th June

hollyoaks sid sumner Juliet nightingale

7 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Sid and Juliet busted, and Jordan’s in trouble

inception

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video