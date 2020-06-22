What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

When the first notes of that theme tune drop, just soak it all in…

Match of the Day is a national institution, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights for free every week and it will continue to do so during the coronavirus lockdown.

There are more Premier League fixtures in a six-week period than ever before, meaning more for Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and the team to sift through on a weekly basis.

The usual array of top pundits and former stars will return to the studio under restrictions, but the football action won’t be restrained as teams battle it out for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Match of the Day returns to our screens at 10:45pm on Wednesday 24th June.

Lineker will present highlights of the Tuesday and Wednesday Premier League games.

A second Match of the Day this week will be shown on Thursday 25th June to cover the games on the same night.

Wednesday – BBC One (10:45pm)

Thursday – BBC Two (10:00pm)

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday night shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings at approximately 7:45am on BBC One.

Midweek highlights shows will not be repeated but you’ll be able to tune in on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day running order

We don’t know the exact running order yet, but the Premier League highlights to be shown this week:

Match of the Day – Wednesday

Leicester v Brighton

Tottenham v West Ham

Man Utd v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Everton

Wolves v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Match of the Day – Thursday

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Man City

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Logan presents highlights of the day’s matches at 10:30pm on Sunday 28th June.

The Merseyside derby is the pick of the bunch but with fixtures being more spread out, Match of the Day 2 will be chunkier this time around.

When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?

There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2 but you will be able to catch up with the show for a short period on BBC iPlayer.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up in the top flight check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

