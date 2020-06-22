Championship fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games

Championship fixtures have been confirmed for TV in the coming weeks as England’s second tier of football returns following the Premier League restart.

The coronavirus has decimated the EFL, with League One and Two cancelled, but the Championship season will play on.

It will come as a huge relief for Leeds and West Brom in the automatic promotion places. Marcelo Bielsa is determined to restore Leeds’ place in the Premier League for the first time since their seismic demise in 2003/04.

Further below, west London rivals Fulham and Brentford are scrapping it out in the play-off spots, while Nottingham Forest also appear to be a strong bet for a top six finish.

The battle for sixth could explode in the weeks to come, however. Bristol City, Millwall, Cardiff, Blackburn and Swansea are all within one result of the play-off spot currently owned by Preston.

The three teams who were promoted from League One last year are currently favourites to make a swift return.

Barnsley and Luton are cut adrift and seemingly out of hope as the final straight approaches. Cash-strapped Charlton are scrambling for their lives, and will be desperate to drag Hull, Wigan and Middlesbrough into the drop zone to exonerate themselves.

NOW TV has a Sports Pass for £25 a month to help you watch the remaining games – more on that below as we explain what to watch where.

Check out the full list of Championship fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20 below.

When do the Championship matches start and end?

The Championship officially returned on Saturday 20th June 2020.

The three-month break is longer than a regular off-season for Championship footballers, so there could be a battle for players to regain their fitness quickly in the opening games of the season.

All remaining games will be played in a short window with the 2019/20 season set to end on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Which TV channels will they be on?

Sky Sports have exclusivity over the Championship fixtures on TV. There are 108 matches to be played in total, with 30 to be shown live across Sky’s channels.

As not every game will be shown on Sky TV, fans can watch all of their team’s games online via the EFL iFollow service.

Season ticket holders have generally been allowed to access these streams for free having already paid for their season ticket, but club policies may vary.

Non-season ticket holders can pay £10 per game to watch matches on iFollow, but for the neutrals, Sky Sports have picked up the biggest games yet to come in 2019/20.

How many of the Championship games are free to air?

Unlike the Premier League, none of the Championship games will be broadcast on free-to-air channels.

As mentioned, not all of the remaining fixtures will be available on TV, therefore there are fewer excess games to shuffle around multiple channels.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 5pm, 7:45pm

– 5pm, 7:45pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 1pm, 3pm

– 12:30pm, 1pm, 3pm Sunday – 12pm, 3pm

Where can I listen to Championship commentary?

talkSPORT will provide live radio commentary for many of the Championship fixtures coming up.

Championship 2019/20 fixtures on TV

Championship fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the season with a big selection available on TV:

Friday 26th June

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 27th June

Preston v Cardiff (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Leeds United v Fulham (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Sunday 28th June

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (2:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Tuesday 30th June

Millwall v Swansea (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 1st July

Preston v Derby (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 2nd July

Hull City v Middlesbrough (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 3rd July

Charlton v Millwall (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 4th July

Derby v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Bristol City v Cardiff (3pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 5th July

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 7th July

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 8th July

West Brom v Derby (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 9th July

Leeds v Stoke (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship 2019/20 fixtures on TV – results

Saturday 20th June

Fulham 0-2 Brentford

West Brom 0-0 Birmingham

Sunday 21st June

Cardiff 2-0 Leeds

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up in the top flight check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

