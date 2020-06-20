Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

It’s been tough having no football to watch during the last few months of lockdown, but the Premier League is finally back with fixtures confirmed for the remaining games of the season and lots to play for across the top flight.

The latest update from the Premier League has revealed another batch of matches on TV, filling out a packed schedule that takes us all the way up to the middle of July.

Liverpool boast a commanding lead over Manchester City in the title race, meaning the Reds could cross the finish line very shortly after the restart, while Leicester trail the top pair.

Chelsea remain in pole position for a Champions League spot but Manchester United clicked into red-hot form prior to lockdown and will hope to pick up where they left off.

Outsiders Wolves and Sheffield United remain in the hunt for success following dazzling seasons from both sides, while North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger just outside the top six and must pick up the pace if they are to secure a Europa League berth.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich will be determined to make the most of Project Restart. They were in danger of being automatically relegated had the season been ended prematurely, but now they face the fight of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton also deep in the mix.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When do the Premier League matches start and end?

The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break is longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players will have had to maintain their fitness throughout or face being left behind once the action resumes.

All of the remaining 92 games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups along the way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…

Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got nine full match weeks of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming months, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

In total 33 of the remaining 92 matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.

Who is playing next?

Norwich vs Southampton is up next in the schedule with so much riding on the Canaries’ return to Premier League action.

A defeat could end their renewed optimism about scrambling clear of the relegation zone, while a victory could spark an unlikely charge. Southampton has little to play for.

They will be followed by Tottenham and Manchester United who are both in contention for a European football place, but with a very different atmosphere at each club.

Spurs have faltered badly this season, but United have growing confidence that they can smash their way back into the Champions League places.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Tottenham v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Monday 6th July

Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports

Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Premier League 2019/20 results so far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal