How to watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

The Bundesliga has burst back into life following the coronavirus deep freeze and while the title is already won, there’s still plenty of excitement to come.

Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen were all in contention for the title upon the restart, but the might of Munich prevailed, with a decisive victory over Dortmund setting them on their way.

There are still plenty of tantalising clashes in the remaining weeks of the season and a lot to play for at the bottom with Werder Bremen staring into the abyss.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK.

Watch Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bundesliga games are shown live on BT Sport throughout the season. For the full schedule of games, check out our full list of the next round of Bundesliga fixtures.

Live stream Bundesliga online in the UK

Once again, BT Sport provide the answer. Customers can watch games via the BT Sport app on a range of devices or through their official website.

For full details on how to get BT Sport, see below.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All 2:30pm kick-off (UK time)

Saturday 20th June

Bayern Munich v Freiburg – BT Sport ESPN

Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt – BT Sport (online)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Augsburg – BT Sport (online)

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen – BT Sport 3

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin – BT Sport (online)

Mainz v Werder Bremen – BT Sport (online)

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund – BT Sport 2

Paderborn v Monchengladbach – BT Sport (online)

Schalke v Wolfsburg – BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday 27th June

Union Berlin v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt v Paderborn

Augsburg v RB Leipzig

Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin

Freiburg v Schalke

Werder Bremen v Cologne

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

How to get BT Sport

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternative, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

