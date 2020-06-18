Royal Ascot Day Three race times and schedule – Thursday 18th June

The Royal Ascot schedule is bubbling along nicely as Day Three begins with another fresh batch of races to enjoy.

Fans can enjoy all the action on TV and live stream across Sky and ITV platforms with some big races coming up on Thursday.

The Gold Cup is the big one today, with £250,000 up for grabs for the winner and one horse a clear cut favourite to romp home to victory.

Stradivarius (4/5) is the top choice in the latest bet365 odds. Will you back him for victory or are you backing an outsider? Technician (10/3) and Moonlight Spirit (10/1) could be his closest competitors.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day Three of Royal Ascot race times below – and click here for more info on how to watch Royal Ascot 2020.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Three – Thursday 18th June

1:15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

3:00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

3:35pm – Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

4:40pm – Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

You can watch Day Three for free on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or the entire day on Sky Sports Racing

