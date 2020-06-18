Premier League fake crowd noise – do you love it or hate it?

You thought we were all going to be talking about the actual football when once the Premier League got back underway, didn’t you? You were wrong.

Technology reigned supreme on the opening night of top flight action as goal-line technology failed to return from holiday in time to rule Sheffield United’s goal as a goal – despite Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carrying the ball over the line, through the Holte End and halfway across the Midlands.

But arguably the biggest source of discussion has revolved around the artificial crowd noise sourced in by Sky Sports during their coverage.

Fans watching both Sheffield United v Aston Villa and Manchester City v Arsenal had the option to flick between two Sky Sports channels (Main Event and Premier League) with fake crowd noises and chants on one side, and natural in-stadium audio on the other.

So, we have a question. Fake crowd noise – yay or nay?

Sky Sports have partnered with EA Sports – creators of the FIFA game franchise – to use their wealth of crowd noises to bring an atmosphere to otherwise largely silent games.

Their innovative system is used to raise the noise levels during attacking moments, react to incidents including bad tackles, shots that fly just wide, and of course the actual goals.

As the season continues, it will be interesting to see how other broadcasters approach artificial sounds and whether public opinion sways in one direction or the other.

Have your say. Vote above to share your opinion on fake crowd noise and whether you’ll keep going with it, or switch to the more natural shouts and hollers of players on the field.

