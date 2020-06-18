What live football is on TV tonight?

Football is back, and not a moment too soon. Countless games from various leagues will be shown on our screens in the coming weeks and we’re here to make sense of it all for you.

Advertisement

The Premier League returned this week with a pair of midweek games, now we’re all set for a massive weekend of action

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dipping their toes in the live Premier League water for the first time.

But it’s not just the Premier League fixtures in action. Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga are all navigating the lockdown with numerous games across numerous platforms, while the Football League play-offs will also go ahead.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this evening.

Friday 19th June

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky 1

Rock bottom Norwich take on Southampton in their return to action at Carrow Road. Can Daniel Farke’s men give themselves a shot at survival with a victory here?

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Jose Mourinho goes up against his former team in one of the showpiece games of the weekend. The Tottenham boss will hope to frustrate Man Utd in their first fixture back.

Sevilla v Barcelona

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: LaLigaTV

Barcelona eased back into action with a resounding win over Mallorca, but face a far more stern challenge in Seville.

Saturday 20th June

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Watford are clinging on in the Premier League race for survival. Nigel Pearson will hope his men can secure all three points against his former side Leicester who won the league just a season after he guided the Foxes to safety several years ago.

Fulham v Brentford

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

The Championship returns with a west London derby to sink your teeth into. Fulham host Brentford as both teams seek a bright start.

Bayern Munich v Freiburg

Competition: Bundesliga

Kick off: 2:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Bayern Munich may have already wrapped up the league title, but they’re still an outstanding unit to watch and they shouldn’t relent during their final games of the campaign.

RB Leipzig v Dortmund

Competition: Bundesliga

Kick off: 2:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 3

These sides are no longer title rivals, but what a game we could have in store. Leipzig are a growing force in German football having lost the fewest games of any team in the league this season, while Dortmund boast an array of young superstars.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Brighton have a perilous run of fixtures with their stint in the Premier League under severe threat, but Arsenal have issues of their own and will need to bounce back from a rout by Man City.

West Brom v Birmingham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

The Championship restart continues with a Midlands derby. It’s not quite West Brom v Wolves or Birmingham v Aston Villa, but this one could have some spice in it.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

West Ham are in real danger of relegation, but Wolves are pressing hard for a Europa League place, or potentially even more.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: BBC One

Bournemouth host Crystal Palace knowing they need to get their act together soon, while Palace are sitting pretty in mid-table.

Sunday 21st June

Cardiff v Leeds

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football

Leeds will be more relieved than anyone about the return of Championship football. Can they finally secure a return to the Premier League?

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky 1

Newcastle look fair safe and dry, but Sheffield United are looking up the table at a potential Champions League place if Man City’s ban is upheld. They’ll want a win on Tyneside.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Villa got off to a reasonable start with a draw against Sheffield United but will need to be on guard for the arrival of Chelsea’s young guns and their attacking prowess.

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky 1

The most bizarre Merseyside derby in the history of Merseyside derbies is here. Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title at Goodison Park, but they can take an enormous stride towards the finish line.

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: LaLigaTV

Real Madrid are just two points shy of Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Can they ramp up the pressure with another victory?

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air games than ever before.

Unfortunately, there are none available to watch tonight, but plenty of games will be beamed on free platforms in the coming weeks.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.