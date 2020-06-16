Royal Ascot Day One race times and schedule – Tuesday 16th June

Royal Ascot is ready to go, but not like you’ve ever seen it before.

Superstar runners and riders will be greeted by silence at the famous racecourse with no spectators allowed to watch in the grounds, and that goes for everyone.

The Queen will miss the meeting for the first time during her entire reign, but the action will be just as fierce as in any other year.

The Queen Anne Stakes at 1:50pm will be hotly-anticipated battle. Circus Maximus heads into the race as favourite though Terebellum and Mohaather will hope to spring a surprise.

The King’s Stand Stakes is another one of the big races on the opening day, with Battaash the clear favourite.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 1 of Royal Ascot race times below

Royal Ascot race times

Day One – Tuesday 16th June

1:15pm – Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies)

3:00pm – King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings)

3:35pm – King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares)

4:40pm – Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+)

You can watch Day 1 for free on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or the entire day on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot odds

