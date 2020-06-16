How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 – TV channel, full schedule and start date

Although coronavirus has cancelled events across the globe, Royal Ascot is going ahead this year – just without a crowd of spectators.

For the first time during her reign, the Queen will be missing the 309-year-old event, but not to fear – all races are being broadcasted for fans at home.

RadioTimes.com will be bringing you everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2020, including dates, times, TV information and even weather forecasts for the very first Ascot from home!

When does Royal Ascot 2020 start?

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday 16th June until Saturday 20th June.

It’s taking place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sees an expanded programme of 36 races over the course of the five days.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2020 on TV

Fans can tune in to watch all races on Sky Sports Racing, with full times listed further down the page.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

ITV will show free-to-air coverage from the second race of each day onwards.

How to live stream Royal Ascot online

You can watch the Sky coverage with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

You can also live stream the free coverage of the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How many races will there be during Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot 2020 will feature 36 races over five days. From Tuesday until Friday, there are seven races each day and then eight on the final Saturday.

An extra six races have been added this year, including the Buckingham Palace Handicap, which was retired in 2015 after the Commonwealth Cup was introduced.

The St James’s Palace Stakes and Coronation Stakes have been moved to the final day, in order to maximise the time between those races and the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas races at Newmarket.

Royal Ascot schedule

Day One – Tuesday 16th June

1:15pm – Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies)

3:00pm – King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings)

3:35pm – King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares)

4:40pm – Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+)

Day Two – Wednesday 17th June

1:15pm – Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

1:50pm – Hampton Court Stakes (10f, Group Three, 3yo)

2:25pm – King George V Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo)

3:00pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes (10f, Group One, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

4:10pm – Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, Listed, 2yo)

4:40pm – Copper Horse Handicap (1 3/4m, 4yo+)

Day Three – Thursday 18th June

1:15pm – Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

2:25pm – Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

3:00pm – Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

3:35pm – Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

4:40pm – Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

Day Four – Friday 19th June

1:15pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

2:25pm – Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

4:10pm – Queen’s Vase (1 3/4m, Group Two, 3yo)

4:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo+)

Day Five – Saturday 20th June

12:40pm – Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

1:15pm – Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

1:50pm – Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

2:25pm – Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

3:35pm – Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

4:10pm – Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

4:40pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Conditions, 4yo+)

What will the weather be like during Royal Ascot?

If you’re planning to bring the Royal Enclosure to your back garden, you might want to invest in some sort of outdoor cover – the weather isn’t looking great.

On Tuesday, there’s a high chance light rain showers and a gentle breeze in the afternoons, whereas on Wednesday and Thursday, thundery showers and light winds are expected all day.

On Friday, there’s a small chance of rain and a gentle breeze, but on Saturday, the weather is expected to pick up, with sunny intervals.

Will spectators be allowed at Royal Ascot?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ascot Racecourse is not open to the public unfortunately. However, the event will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Racing and ITV so racing fans will be able to throw on their glad rags and tune in from home.

How much prize money is up for grabs?

The prize money on offer for competing jockeys is £3.68 million – half of the record £7.3 million at stake last summer. Presumably the prize fund has shrunk due to COVID-19.

