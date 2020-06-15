WWE Backlash 2020 results: Winners, losers and titles held
The latest WWE event saw an epic headliner and several major titles up for grabs.
After a year out in 2019, Backlash is back to pit top wrestlers from WWE’s SmackDown and Raw rosters against each other, with some major titles up for grabs.
The headliner was the latest clash between Randy Orton and Edge, who have been at the centre of an escalating feud for the past few months, set up in previous matches at Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 36.
Notably, Backlash was the first WWE event to be announced since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and as a result there were far fewer spectators in the stands than usual.
Here are the results from WWE Backlash 2020…
Randy Orton vs Edge
It was a gruelling match between the two wrestling icons, which saw a wide array of devastating moves, including Orton’s use of Triple H finisher Pedigree and Edge borrowing Dwayne Johnson’s Rock Bottom.
Ultimately, Orton won the fight and taunted Edge after his victory, meaning that bitter feud probably isn’t going anywhere…
"Go home. Be with Beth, be with your daughters … and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said 'hi.'"#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/DOsWRIza8T
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
Despite Lashley’s best efforts to overpower McIntyre, the fight was called when he found himself on the receiving end of a so-called Glasgow Kiss.
McIntyre held on to the WWE Championship, which he won back in March as Wrestlemania 36, while a break-up between Lashley and Lana was teased on Twitter…
THAT cannot be good for the marriage.#WWEBacklash #WWEChampionship @LanaWWE @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/Qms5Op2wDV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Braun Strowman retains Universal Championship
Likewise, Braun Strowman defeated tag team The Miz and John Morrison to keep hold of the Universal Championship, which was also won at Wrestlemania 36.
ALMOST a picture-perfect sequence for @TheRealMorrison. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bRr1DzIhGD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Sasha Banks and Bayley retain Women’s Tag Team titles
Neither Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross nor The IIConics could snatch the Women’s Tag Team title away from current holders Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Unstoppable. Unbeatable. Incomparable.#WWEBacklash @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/xkRox3iGkS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy
Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy in a singles match that continued the bitter feud between them, with Sheamus saying backstage that there is “no fairytale ending” for his rival…
Apollo Crews vs Andrade
Apollo Crews defeated Andrade in a singles match and, in doing so, retained the WWE United States Championship title.
Asuka vs Nia Jax
The clash between Asuka and Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship ended in a shocking double count out, which means Asuka holds onto the title for the time being.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.