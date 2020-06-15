Wolves’ season so far – Premier League restart preview with Steve Bull exclusive Q&A

Wolves fans are living the dream of every side traditionally placed outside of the top six right now.

The Midlands side are flying high in the Premier League table while they continue to fight on in the Europa League last 16.

They will be chomping at the bit for the season to return with so much still to play for and nine Premier League fixtures left to hit some lofty targets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves in 2019/20 and chatted exclusively to legendary striker Steve Bull about his hopes for the rest of the campaign.

Check out your complete guide to Wolves’ 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Wolves in 2019/20

Position: 6th

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Top scorer: Raul Jimenez (16)

Most assists: Raul Jimenez (9)

Wolves have been in sensational form throughout 2019/20 so far with their eyes firmly fixed on landing a Europa League place, or perhaps even more.

A clever combination of continental experience and youthful flair, Wolves appear to have a struck a tremendous balance and could be one of the top sides to watch when the Premier League returns.

Steve Bull says…

Q: How do you rate Wolves’ season so far?

It’s been absolutely brilliant, to be fair. I was looking at it as second season syndrome. Usually you fall flat on your face in the second season but we’ve got stronger. We’ve had a lot more games than any other teams and this lockdown at the moment, I’m not glad of it, but the players have had a very good rest. It’s like we were playing under the radar but we’re equal sixth at the moment and I didn’t think we’d be up there this year, I thought mid-table or even below halfway. We’ve surprised everyone again this season.

Q: What do you make of Nuno Espirito Santo as Wolves boss?

SB: The manager’s doing a fantastic job and keeping the squad really tied together. When he first came to the club I don’t think many people knew who he was but people have got to know him and he’s a very shrewd man, he keeps his cards close to his chest and he just seems to get the best out of the players and that’s not just tactically, that’s mentally and physically. He’s got the all-round package to do a good job here. I’m thankful we have have someone like that in charge of our club, with him in charge and the recruitment he’s bringing in with staff and players there’s only one way to go and that’s further up the league.

Q: Which players have you been most impressed with?

SB: There’s a few. I think Joao Moutinho is absolutely brilliant for his size and his age. He’s brilliant. He calms the situation down, he’s looking after the youngsters coming into the side, he’s an absolute great asset. Raul Jimenez up front, scoring goals for fun, running his legs off for the lads. You’ve got Rui Patricio in goal, absolutely solid flying left, right and centre, saves bottom corner, top corner, all over. And then you’ve got Conor Coady at the back. He’s a stalwart for the club. The lads look up to him respect him to say ‘this is our club, it’s what you’ve got to do’. We’ve got a great backbone down the middle.

Q: Have any players disappointed? Who has a point to prove?

SB: I don’t think there are any. They’ve all stood out. Nuno’s got a tight squad. Diogo Jota had a quiet spell at the start of the season but he’s come through that and the rest have just stuck to the gameplan and stuck to what Nuno’s been telling them to do. [Jota]’s only 5’6″ but he’s solid as. He knocks the big defenders about all over the place and he’s very, very skilful, he runs his socks off to that last whistle.

Q: How will lockdown affect Wolves?

SB: All the teams are in the same boat. We don’t quite know what to expect before we get back but I think it’s done us the world of good to be fair because we were something like 15 games ahead of everyone else with the Europa League, so in my eyes I think they’ve had their rest, Nuno will have sent them away on fitness programs and they should come back sharp if not sharper than when they left.

Q: Where will Wolves finish in 2019/20?

SB: I’m hoping we finish seventh or above again, same as last year. Most Wolves fans are looking forward to watching Wolves. Before we were getting spanked 5-0, 4-0, 3-0, 1-0, now teams are coming to us a bit worried thinking Wolves are a very good team. The fans are loving it, we’re all loving it, and we can’t for it to come back.

