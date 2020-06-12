When do Real Madrid play next in La Liga? 2019/20 fixtures confirmed

Real Madrid have nine games to best Barcelona and steal the La Liga title from under their rivals’ noses.

Los Blancos have steadily mounted an assault on the summit but several defeats in all competitions prior to lockdown has left their season in the lurch.

Zinedine Zidane has led his men to just one win in their last four La Liga clashes, though it came against bitter rivals Barcelona, meaning the gap between sides is just two points heading into the restart.

Last summer’s big signing Eden Hazard has failed to find a rhythm with Real Madrid, but a rest and recuperation period may be enough to have him firing on all cylinders when the action resumes.

Check out the upcoming Real Madrid games you can watch for free on TV in the UK.

Real Madrid fixtures

All UK time

Sunday 14th June

Real Madrid v Eibar (6:30pm)

Thursday 18th June

Real Madrid v Valencia (9:00pm)

Sunday 21st June

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (9:00pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Real Madrid v Mallorca (9:00pm)

More fixtures to be confirmed soon…

Watch Real Madrid for free in UK

You can tune in to watch every single Real Madrid league game for free via LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

It usually costs £9.99 per month to subscribe to the full Premier Sports package, but with little in the way of live sport and huge audience desperate for a football fix, they have made the generous call to serve up La Liga for free.

For more details about watching La Liga in the UK, check out our dedicated guide.