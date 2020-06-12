Arsenal’s season so far – everything to know ahead of the restart

Arsenal find themselves embroiled in a European football scrap with nine games remaining in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta had steadied the ship in north London prior to lockdown, and they now have a shot at being one of the biggest movers in the division when football returns.

There’s still plenty to play for with just five points separating them from Manchester United in fifth, which could be enough for a Champions League place should Manchester City’s ban appeal fail.

The Premier League fixtures will come thick and fast once they begin, are the Gunners ready for the challenge ahead?

Check out your complete guide to Arsenal’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Arsenal in 2019/20

Position: 9th

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20 goals)

Most assists: Nicolas Pepe (8 assists)

Arsenal have found life tough in the post-Wenger era so far. Unai Emery failed to hold up the weight of the club and was disposed of, with Arteta coming in to stamp his authority on his former team.

Numerous draws saw Arsenal fail to claw back many league positions, but underneath it all, the Gunners started to get their act together, and have now hoisted themselves into a dark horse position for the European places.

Nine wins after 28 games is not good enough for Arsenal, but Arteta has been essentially blessed with a ‘free hit’ season. Positions count for little, the rebuild and structural changes mean everything.

However, there is now a real opportunity for Arteta to record success at the first time of asking. A couple of early wins for the Gunners could put them on course for an unlikely European spot depending on how other sides react to the new era of behind closed doors football.

