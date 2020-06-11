Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Wolves are right in contention for a European place as the Premier League campaign returns to action.

The Midlands side have steadily grown into the season with assured performances in the top flight and in the Europa League.

Action man Raul Jimenez has brought in a bulk of goals and assists for his team, while Adama Traore continues to dazzle with his strength and pace as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side chase a fantastic end to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Wolves fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Wolves v Bournemouth (6:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 11th July

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley v Wolves (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watch Wolves on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Wolves, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Wolves kit 2019/20

Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.

We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.

Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!

Wolves transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Raul Jimenez (Benfica) – £34m

Raphael Nya (Paris Saint-Germain) – Undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m

Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) – £16m

Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m

Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free

Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) – £17m

Luke Matheson (Rochdael) – £990k

Renat Dadashov (Estoril) – £450k

Enzo Loiodice (Dijon) – Loan

OUT

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – £3m

Helder Costa (Leeds United) – Loan

Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – £10.6m

Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free

Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) – Loan + £2.7m

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) – Free

Luke Matheson (Rochdale) – Loan

Sylvain Deslandes (SCM FC Arges) – Free

Ryan Bennett (Leicester City) – Loan

Leo Bonatini (Vitoria Guimaraes) – Loan

Jordan Graham (Gillingham) – Loan

Roderick Miranda (Famalicao) – Loan

Rafa Mir (SD Huesca) – Loan

Will Norris (Ipswich Town) –Loan

Connor Ronan (Blackpool) – Loan

Michael Zyro (Korona Kielce) – Free

Wolves stadium facts

Name: Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards