Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Wolves' 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Wolves are right in contention for a European place as the Premier League campaign returns to action.
The Midlands side have steadily grown into the season with assured performances in the top flight and in the Europa League.
Action man Raul Jimenez has brought in a bulk of goals and assists for his team, while Adama Traore continues to dazzle with his strength and pace as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side chase a fantastic end to the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Wolves fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Saturday 20th June
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Wolves v Bournemouth (6:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Sheffield United v Wolves
Saturday 11th July
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley v Wolves (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watch Wolves on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Wolves, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Wolves kit 2019/20
Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.
We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.
Check out the Wolves kits for 2019/20 here!
Checking out Molineux's summer progress…@DiogoJota18@rubendsneves_
???????? pic.twitter.com/TmddKd78Xp
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 10, 2019
Wolves transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) – £34m
Raphael Nya (Paris Saint-Germain) – Undisclosed
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed
Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m
Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) – £16m
Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m
Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free
Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) – £17m
Luke Matheson (Rochdael) – £990k
Renat Dadashov (Estoril) – £450k
Enzo Loiodice (Dijon) – Loan
OUT
Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – £3m
Helder Costa (Leeds United) – Loan
Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – £10.6m
Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free
Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) – Loan + £2.7m
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) – Free
Luke Matheson (Rochdale) – Loan
Sylvain Deslandes (SCM FC Arges) – Free
Ryan Bennett (Leicester City) – Loan
Leo Bonatini (Vitoria Guimaraes) – Loan
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) – Loan
Roderick Miranda (Famalicao) – Loan
Rafa Mir (SD Huesca) – Loan
Will Norris (Ipswich Town) –Loan
Connor Ronan (Blackpool) – Loan
Michael Zyro (Korona Kielce) – Free
Wolves stadium facts
Name: Molineux
Capacity: 31,700
Location: Wolverhampton
Year opened: 1889
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards