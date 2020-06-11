Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Watford's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Watford have endured a topsy-turvy season that looked set to end in nailed-on relegation prior to Nigel Pearson’s arrival.
The former Leicester manager inspired a seven-game unbeaten streak that lifted the Hornets back into contention for survival before another dip in form return them to the mire.
A ridiculous 3-0 victory over then-unbeaten Liverpool stunned the football world just before lockdown, but can they produce that level of performance in their remaining clashes to beat the drop?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Watford fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Saturday 20th June
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Watford v Norwich (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
West Ham v Watford (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Watford v Man City (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Watch Watford on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Watford, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Watford kit 2019/20
Watford finally revealed their new home kit after images of the shirt were leaked online. The Hornets’ deep navy away kit dropped at the end of July.
Check out the new Watford kit for 2019/20 here!
The new kit looking ????????????
Who went and got theirs on the first day? pic.twitter.com/6PhLByjOor
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 26, 2019
Watford transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) – Undisclosed
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City) – Compensation
Ismaila Sarr (Stade Rennais) – £27m
Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) –£7.2m
Joao Pedro (Fluminense) – £3.6m
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) – Free
OUT
Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed
Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) – Loan
Ben Wilmot (Swansea City) – Loan
Marc Navarro (CD Leganes) – Loan
Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) – Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin) – £18m
Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) – Loan
Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) – £1.8m
Filip Stuparevic (1.FK Pribram) – Loan
Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) – Loan
Ken Sema (Udinese) – Loan
Stefano Okaka (Udinese) – Undisclosed
Pontus Dahlberg (FC Emmen) – Loan
Miguel Britos – Retired
Watford stadium facts
Name: Vicarage Road
Capacity: 21,577
Location: Watford
Year opened: 1922
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards