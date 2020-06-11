Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Watford have endured a topsy-turvy season that looked set to end in nailed-on relegation prior to Nigel Pearson’s arrival.

The former Leicester manager inspired a seven-game unbeaten streak that lifted the Hornets back into contention for survival before another dip in form return them to the mire.

A ridiculous 3-0 victory over then-unbeaten Liverpool stunned the football world just before lockdown, but can they produce that level of performance in their remaining clashes to beat the drop?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Watford fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Watford v Norwich (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

West Ham v Watford (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Watford v Man City (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Watch Watford on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Watford, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Watford kit 2019/20

Watford finally revealed their new home kit after images of the shirt were leaked online. The Hornets’ deep navy away kit dropped at the end of July.

Watford transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) – Undisclosed

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City) – Compensation

Ismaila Sarr (Stade Rennais) – £27m

Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) –£7.2m

Joao Pedro (Fluminense) – £3.6m

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) – Free

OUT

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) – Loan

Ben Wilmot (Swansea City) – Loan

Marc Navarro (CD Leganes) – Loan

Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) – Loan

Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin) – £18m

Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) – Loan

Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) – £1.8m

Filip Stuparevic (1.FK Pribram) – Loan

Dimitri Foulquier (Granada) – Loan

Ken Sema (Udinese) – Loan

Stefano Okaka (Udinese) – Undisclosed

Pontus Dahlberg (FC Emmen) – Loan

Miguel Britos – Retired

Watford stadium facts

Name: Vicarage Road

Capacity: 21,577

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards