Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Southampton's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Southampton have endured a rocky 2019/20 Premier League campaign though it could have been far worse had Danny Ings not been on hand to save the day on more than a few occasions.
The Saints’ main man has struck 15 times in the top flight this season, earning a whopping points haul almost single-handedly.
Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has tried to implement a new style on the south coast to varying degrees of effect throughout the term, but he appears to have done enough to keep the ship afloat for another season at least.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Southampton fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Southampton v Arsenal (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Everton v Southampton (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Southampton v Brighton (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Watch Southampton on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Southampton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Southampton kit 2019/20
The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.
The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.
“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019
Southampton transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed
Che Adams (Birmingham City) – £16m
Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m
Kevin Danso (Augsburg) – Loan + £3.6m fee
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) –Loan
OUT
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed
Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free
Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan
Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free
Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) – Undisclosed
Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) – £3.8m
Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) – Loan + £300k fee
Cedric Soares (Arsenal) – Loan
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) – Loan
Jake Hesketh (Lincoln City) – Loan
Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) – Loan
Fraser Forster (Celtic) – Loan
Wesley Hoedt (Royal Antwerp) – Loan
Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria) – Loan
Harrison Reed (Fulham) – Loan
Guido Carrillo (CD Leganes) – Loan
Southampton stadium facts
Name: St Mary’s
Capacity: 32,505
Location: Southampton
Year opened: 2001
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards