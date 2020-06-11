Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Man City's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Manchester City may be consigned to second place in the Premier League 2019/20 season but that won’t stop Pep Guardiola from demanding perfection from his players.
City are miles off the blistering pace set by Liverpool, and an upcoming clash between the pair could prove to be the game that clinches the trophy for the Reds.
However, Guardiola’s City squad still have plenty to play for in the form of the Champions League, whenever that may be played out. Therefore the Premier League may become a form of testing ground for City as they seek to discover a perfect formula they can take to the continent.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Man City fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Wednesday 17th June
Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Monday 22nd June
Man City v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 2nd July
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Man City v Newcastle (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Man City v Bournemouth (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Watford v Man City (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Watch Man City on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Man City, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Man City kit 2019/20
Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Man City.
And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!
Check out the Man City kits here.
Let's create more of these iconic moments with @pumafootball ????????
???? #mancity pic.twitter.com/uQP5cN1JYd
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2019
Man City transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m
Angelino (PSV Eindhoven) – £5.3m
Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m
Joao Cancelo (Juventus) – £58m
Pedro Porro (Girona) – £10m
Ryotaro Meshino (Gamba Osaka) – £900k
OUT
Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) – Loan
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) – Loan
Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager
Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation
Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £3.6m
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m
Danilo (Juventus) – £33.3m
Angelino (RB Leipzig) – Loan
Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia) – Free
Man City stadium facts
Name: Etihad Stadium
Capacity: 55,097
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards