Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester City may be consigned to second place in the Premier League 2019/20 season but that won’t stop Pep Guardiola from demanding perfection from his players.

City are miles off the blistering pace set by Liverpool, and an upcoming clash between the pair could prove to be the game that clinches the trophy for the Reds.

However, Guardiola’s City squad still have plenty to play for in the form of the Champions League, whenever that may be played out. Therefore the Premier League may become a form of testing ground for City as they seek to discover a perfect formula they can take to the continent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

Wednesday 17th June

Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd July

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Man City v Bournemouth (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Watford v Man City (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)

Watch Man City on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Man City, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Man City kit 2019/20

Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Man City.

And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV Eindhoven) – £5.3m

Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m

Joao Cancelo (Juventus) – £58m

Pedro Porro (Girona) – £10m

Ryotaro Meshino (Gamba Osaka) – £900k

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) – Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) – Loan

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager

Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation

Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £3.6m

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m

Danilo (Juventus) – £33.3m

Angelino (RB Leipzig) – Loan

Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia) – Free

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards