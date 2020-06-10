Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Liverpool’s coronation journey is about to begin and they could wrap up their first Premier League title since the division’s inception during their first game back.
If Manchester City are defeated in their midweek game in hand against Arsenal, the Reds have a straight shot at winning the league at an empty Goodison Park, home of city rivals Everton.
Jurgen Klopp has inspired a terrific season so far and will be determined for his crop of stars to deliver the title as soon as possible.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Liverpool fixtures 2019/20
Sunday 21st June
Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 2nd July
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Arsenal v Liverpool (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Watch Liverpool on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Liverpool, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Liverpool kit 2019/20
The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.
A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.
Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.
Don’t just feel it. Don’t just say it. Live it.
The new #NBFootball @LFC 19-20 Home Kit. Available globally: 09.05.19. #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/pW4tblwDg5
— New Balance Football (@NBFootball) April 18, 2019
Liverpool transfer news
IN
- Adrian (West Ham United) – Free
- Andy Lonergan (Middlesbrough) – Free
- Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
- Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) – £7.65m
OUT
- Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan
- Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed
- Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee
- Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m
- Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free
- Daniel Sturridge – Released
- Adam Bogdan – Released
- Connor Randall – Released
- Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
- Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m
- Ryan Kent (Rangers) – £6.5m
- Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) – Loan
- Ovie Ejaria (Reading) – Loan
- Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee
- Taiwo Awoniyi (1.FSV Mainz) – Loan + £450k fee
Liverpool stadium facts
Name: Anfield
Capacity: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards