Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Complete guide to Leicester's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details

Leicester are building a lasting force in the Midlands several years after their remarkable title win.

The Foxes could have easily slid back into obscurity after selling the likes of N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez but smart recruitment and the ongoing brilliance of Jamie Vardy has set them up for a bright future indeed.

Brendan Rodgers has unlocked the potential of several star men and is almost certain to lead Leicester into the 2020/21 Champions League competition, in whatever form that may take.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Leicester fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1st July

Everton v Leicester (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Arsenal v Leicester (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Leicester v Sheffield United (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Watch Leicester on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Leicester, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Leicester kit 2019/20

The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.

The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.

Leicester transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

  • James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed
  • Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United) – £30m
  • Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m
  • Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) – £18.9m
  • Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Loan

OUT

  • Danny Simpson – Released
  • Shinji Okazaki – Released
  • Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United) – Loan
  • Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington) – Free
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United) – £80m
  • Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) – Loan + £270k fee
  • Andy King (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
  • Fousseni Diabate (Amiens) – Loan
  • Shinji Okazaki (Malaga) – Free

Leicester stadium facts

Name: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

