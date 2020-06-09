Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Bournemouth’s time in the Premier League is on a knife-edge as the season prepares to restart during the coronavirus lockdown.

Eddie Howe has been unable to prevent a slide to 18th, though they remain level on points with Watford and West Ham just above them on goal difference.

The one-time Football League minnows have spent millions in their pursuit of Premier League survival, but new recruits have failed to equip the squad in their plight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20

Saturday 20th June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Wolves v Bournemouth (6:00pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Man City v Bournemouth (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Watch Bournemouth on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Bournemouth, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Bournemouth kit 2019/20

The Cherries unveiled their home kit in time for the last game of the 2018/19 season.

The bold red and black design features fresh sleeves and darker, thin stripes inside the red on the main body of the shirt. The away kit is a deep blue with white club badge.

???? Access all areas ???? A look behind the scenes at our 2019/20 kit shoot… #afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFZPHqqY66 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 6, 2019

Bournemouth transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) – Undisclosed

(Bristol City) – Undisclosed Jack Stacey (Luton Town) – £4m

(Luton Town) – £4m Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) – £16.2m

(Club Brugge) – £16.2m Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) – £14.85m

(Huddersfield Town) – £14.85m Harry Wilson (Liverpool) – Loan + £2.4m fee

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Loan

(Atlanta United) – Loan Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – £20m

(Aston Villa) – £20m Connor Mahoney (Millwall) – Undisclosed

(Millwall) – Undisclosed Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) – Free

(Queens Park Rangers) – Free Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – £10m

Bournemouth stadium facts

Name: Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards