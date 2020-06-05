Premier League fixtures: All 2019/2020 revised and remaining games
Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2019/20 season
Premier League fixtures have been released for the remaining games of 2019/20 with a host of crucial clashes and vital showdowns set to decide a whole range of scenarios across the league.
Ironically, the title race itself appears to be all wrapped up with Liverpool in a commanding 22-point lead over Manchester City, but the job isn’t complete just yet.
Chelsea have an advantage in the battle for a top-four place, but Manchester United will hope to push them all the way with Wolves and Sheffield United also remarkably in contention. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger just outside the top six and must summon some dazzling form to avoid missing out on a Europa League place at least.
At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich will be desperate to seize their lifeline of Project Restart. They were in potential danger of being automatically relegated had the season not continued, but now they face the fight of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton also in the mix.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
Premier League fixtures – June 2020
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 20th June
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports
Monday 22nd June
Man City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 23rd June
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports
Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm) BT Sport
Saturday 27th June
Sheffield United v Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Manchester United (FA Cup) (8:15pm) BBC
Sunday 28th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Chelsea (FA Cup) (2:30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports
Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Premier League fixtures – July 2020
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 2nd July
Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
More fixtures to be announced…