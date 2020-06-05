Premier League fixtures: All 2019/2020 revised and remaining games

Premier League fixtures have been released for the remaining games of 2019/20 with a host of crucial clashes and vital showdowns set to decide a whole range of scenarios across the league.

Ironically, the title race itself appears to be all wrapped up with Liverpool in a commanding 22-point lead over Manchester City, but the job isn’t complete just yet.

Chelsea have an advantage in the battle for a top-four place, but Manchester United will hope to push them all the way with Wolves and Sheffield United also remarkably in contention. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger just outside the top six and must summon some dazzling form to avoid missing out on a Europa League place at least.

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich will be desperate to seize their lifeline of Project Restart. They were in potential danger of being automatically relegated had the season not continued, but now they face the fight of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton also in the mix.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

Premier League fixtures – June 2020

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Sheffield United v Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Manchester United (FA Cup) (8:15pm) BBC

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Chelsea (FA Cup) (2:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Premier League fixtures – July 2020

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

More fixtures to be announced…