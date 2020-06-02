Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers will return to action hungry for success in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.

Last season’s prestigious award was split three ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

Players will be thrust into unfamiliar circumstances without crowds for the rest of the season, but who will adapt best to their new surroundings on a personal level?

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy continues to lead the way, but he is joined by two holders and you can never count out Sergio Aguero from racking up an insane haul to finish the season.

England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will actually benefit from the paused season after recovering from potential season-ending injuries, and both will hope to finish with a flourish when the action returns.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19 goals, 4 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 goals, 1 assist Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 16 goals, 6 assists Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 15 goals, 1 assist Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 14 goals, 7 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 goals, 4 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 13 goals, 6 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 goals, 1 assist

Last updated – 9:00am Thursday 12th March 2020