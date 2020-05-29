When will Serie A restart? Return date and fixtures

Serie A has been greenlit for a return to action in June as the sporting world begins to thaw from total lockdown.

The Bundesliga became the first major European league to return, while the Premier League and La Liga are also returning imminently.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are currently leading the title race, but there’s just one point in it as Lazio make an unlikely charge to smash the dominance of the Old Lady.

Inter are prowling in third under Antonio Conte with a host of former Premier League stars at his disposal, while goal-mad Atalanta will hope to add to their outrageous tally of 70 strikes in 25 games.

Check out the latest news on when Serie A will return.

When will Serie A return?

Serie A will return on Saturday 20th June with a full weekend of action following an announcement by the country’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora.

The top three divisions of Italian football are set to return, plans that have proven controversial with several teams who have suggested the fixture pile-up will take its toll on players.

Group training sessions are underway now ahead of the return.

Serie A fixtures

No further announcements have been made with regards to the fixture schedule, though games are likely to pick up as they were left off in March.

As mentioned, fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but if Serie A continues from the moment it paused, the return weekend of games will comprise of:

Lecce v AC Milan

Atalanta v Lazio

Fiorentina v Brescia

Inter Milan v Sassuolo

Roma v Sampdoria

SPAL v Cagliari

Genoa v Parma

Torino v Udinese

Hellas Verona v Napoli

Bologna v Juventus

