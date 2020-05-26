Accessibility Links

  4. Majority of fans support Premier League return in June

Majority of fans support Premier League return in June

RadioTimes.com has found that two thirds of fans believe the Premier League should return next month

Liverpool

Premier League fans are ready for a return to action behind closed doors next month, a RadioTimes.com survey has found.

Project Restart has targeted 12th June as a return date for some time, though it was unclear whether the plan would be backed given the precarious lockdown situation the UK finds itself in right now.

However, our survey of more than 1,000 fans has revealed that 67 per cent of those asked are supportive of the plans to bring football back to Britain.

Players and staff have gradually returned to training in recent weeks, awaiting the green light for the Premier League to resume.

Two rounds of coronavirus tests have taken place across the league in the last week. During the first, six positive tests were returned from 748 players and staff, while the second discovered two positive cases out of 996.

Premier League officials have seen these low rates of infection as significant boosts to their cause, and with fans now appearing to be onside with games returning, the 12th June start date appears feasible.

However, the result of our survey highlights the fact that a number of fans may need to be won over, and they’re not alone.

Players including Watford talisman Troy Deeney have refused to return to training, citing potential risks posed to his five-month-old son with existing breathing issues.

