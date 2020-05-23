How to watch La Liga on TV and live stream in the UK

La Liga is on the way back after receiving the green light to return in June.

Advertisement

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the nation will begin to emerge from stringent lockdown procedures, with professional football among the activities to be permitted behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

That means Lionel Messi will be able to showcase his supreme talent with Barcelona, while Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid continue to breathe down their neck in the title race.

Sevilla and Real Sociedad have capitalised on a stuttering campaign for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, ensuring a range of exciting clashes coming up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

Watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch La Liga matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

Previous La Liga fixtures have enjoyed the benefits of unique kick-off times, meaning the games were broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream La Liga online in the UK

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get LaLigaTV, see below.

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.