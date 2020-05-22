When is Championship League snooker on ITV?

Snooker is the latest sport to announce its exit strategy from lockdown with a special Championship League Snooker tournament set to take place in June.

All 128 world tour card holders have been invited to take part with the top 64 ranked stars to be given a place with Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen among those to already commit to the competition.

It will be based at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and players, staff and officials will be required to stay in accommodation at the venue to minimise the risk of contracting COVID-19 mid-tournament.

The format will see 16 groups of four players compete in matches – best of four frames – with three points awarded per victory and one point per draw. Group winners will progress to four groups of four. Those group winners will progress to a final stage, with the champion to be decided by who wins that group.

Check out all the details on when the Championship League Snooker tournament starts and how to watch it all live.

When does Championship League Snooker start?

Snooker will return on Monday 1st June, the day the government has officially announced professional sports events can return in the UK.

Watch Championship League Snooker on TV

You will be able to watch all the action live on ITV4 once the tournament rolls around.

Live stream Championship League Snooker online

Fans will also be able to live stream matches and analysis via the ITV Hub on a daily basis.