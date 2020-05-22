Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. When will boxing return? New date announced comeback fights

When will boxing return? New date announced comeback fights

Boxing is on the verge of a comeback in Las Vegas with a new return date announced

Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury

Boxing could return within weeks as Bob Arum set out his plans to resume bouts in June.

Advertisement

The famed US promoter revealed that fights could return to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday 9th June with another bout two nights later.

This would be the start of twice-weekly fight nights at the iconic hotel arena which hosted Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II earlier this year.

Safety precautions would include fighters being tested at least twice during the week leading up to fight nights which would include one main event, one co-main and three supporting bouts each.

The plans now hinge on a decision to be made by the Nevada Athletic Commission next week, with UFC also awaiting the green light.

Arum said: “Once we get those fights in and UFC gets its initial fights in, both of us will ask for additional dates.

“The key was getting enough testing, and we’ve got plenty of testing in Nevada to hold our events.

In terms of the fighters involved, Arum stated: “These will be the same guys we were going to have before to the extent possible,” he said.

“Guys like (Olympic medalist) Shakur Stevenson and others who would have been fighting on our cards.”

Advertisement

In Britain, the British Boxing Board of Control is expecting a return date for boxing to come around July, with promoter Eddie Hearn reportedly keen for fights to go ahead from his Matchroom headquarters.

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Judd Trump

When is Championship League snooker on ITV?

Erling Haaland

Watch Wolfsburg v Dortmund on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Robert Lewandowski Champions League top scorers

Watch Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

PRINCETON, NJ - OCTOBER 10: Cosmologist Stephen Hawking on October 10, 1979 in Princeton, New Jersey. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

Sky announces new original shows for Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature