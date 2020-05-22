Watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

The Bundesliga title race could boil down to proceedings at an empty Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening.

Bayern Munich are in the driving seat for the title, but Dortmund are breathing down their neck knowing that victory in Munich could set up a sparkling finish to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dortmund?

Bayern Munich v Dortmund will kick off at 5:30pm (UK time) on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

Live stream Bayern Munich v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Dortmund prediction

Coming soon…

Prediction: Bayern Munich – Dortmund