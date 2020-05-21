Watch Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream and TV details

The Monaco Grand Prix has arrived but not in a way we’ve ever seen before as the Virtual F1 series continues to entertain fans across the globe in lockdown.

Monte Carlo may not be hosting this year’s iconic race around the bay area, but you can still enjoy a host of F1 drivers zooming their way around the track, competing with a range of top celebrities and sport fans.

Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix confirmed drivers

New entrant Valtteri Bottas will compete for Mercedes for the first time in the virtual world and fans will be excited to see how he performs on his debut.

Arsenal goal machine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will race this time around with Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois also involved after impressing in prior races.

Check out our guide to watching the Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

When is the Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The race takes place this weekend on Sunday 24th May 2020, the date the Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place.

What time is the Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The main Grand Prix begins at 6pm (UK time). The race will be preceded by a Formula 2 race at 4pm and a F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race at 5pm.

Watch Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix on TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix on TV from 6pm on Sky Sports F1, Mix and Main Event.

Live stream Virtual F1 Monaco Grand Prix online

Fans can tune in to watch every F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch where they will also be showing live coverage of every race.