Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Monaco Grand Prix

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series will move onto the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed up for his first race of the series, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continuing his streak of Grands Prix.

George Russell triumphed last time out and will hope for another big race, but can any high-profile stars knock the drivers off their perches?

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Monaco Grand Prix – Sunday 24th May

Valtteri Bottas

Esteban Gutierrez

Charles Leclerc

Arthur Leclerc

Alex Albon

Kai Lenny

Lando Norris

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

David Schumacher

Luis Fonsi

Louis Deletraz

Pietro Fittipaldi

Esteban Ocon

Nicolas Prost

Tonio Liuzzi

Luca Salvadori

Antonio Giovinazzi

Thibaut Courtois

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)

Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon

Virtual Spanish Grand Prix – George Russell