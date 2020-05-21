Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Monaco Grand Prix

Accessibility Links

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names

Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series will move onto the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed up for his first race of the series, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continuing his streak of Grands Prix.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details

George Russell triumphed last time out and will hope for another big race, but can any high-profile stars knock the drivers off their perches?

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Monaco Grand Prix – Sunday 24th May

  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Esteban Gutierrez
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Arthur Leclerc
  • Alex Albon
  • Kai Lenny
  • Lando Norris
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • David Schumacher
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Louis Deletraz
  • Pietro Fittipaldi
  • Esteban Ocon
  • Nicolas Prost
  • Tonio Liuzzi
  • Luca Salvadori
  • Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Thibaut Courtois
  • George Russell
  • Nicholas Latifi

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)

Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon

Virtual Spanish Grand Prix – George Russell

