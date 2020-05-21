Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Monaco Grand Prix
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series will move onto the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed up for his first race of the series, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continuing his streak of Grands Prix.
How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details
George Russell triumphed last time out and will hope for another big race, but can any high-profile stars knock the drivers off their perches?
Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.
Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed
For the Monaco Grand Prix – Sunday 24th May
- Valtteri Bottas
- Esteban Gutierrez
- Charles Leclerc
- Arthur Leclerc
- Alex Albon
- Kai Lenny
- Lando Norris
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- David Schumacher
- Luis Fonsi
- Louis Deletraz
- Pietro Fittipaldi
- Esteban Ocon
- Nicolas Prost
- Tonio Liuzzi
- Luca Salvadori
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Thibaut Courtois
- George Russell
- Nicholas Latifi
Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?
( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won
Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou
Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc
Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)
Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon
Virtual Spanish Grand Prix – George Russell