FA Cup final day on BBC – schedule for full day of FA Cup highlights, best moments and new shows

2020 is set to be the first year without an FA Cup final since 1945, the end of World War II, but BBC are not letting the day slide by without appropriate festivities for the world’s oldest football competition.

They are broadcasting a host of shows and replays across a range of platforms dedicated to great finals and moments of years gone by, with sunrise to sunset coverage to see you through this Saturday.

Over 13 hours of footage and new shows will be available to watch, and we’ve rounded up the full schedule so you can soak up the football with a ball being kicked live in the flesh.

FA Cup final day on BBC schedule

Saturday 23rd May

9:00am, Red Button – FA Cup Rewind 1973

Guy Mowbray introduces highlights of the 1973 FA Cup final between Second Division Sunderland and First Division heavyweights Leeds United.

10:00am, Red Button – FA Cup Rewind 1979

Relive all the excitement and drama of Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Manchester United from the 1979 Cup final.

12:00pm, BBC One – Football Focus

On Football Focus this week there’s a feature on Raheem Sterling, Vincent Kompany talks about the 2019 FA Cup final, four-time Cup winner Frank Lampard on appearing in the ‘Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health’ documentary and Josh Denzel catches up with Jesse Lingard on his 2016 Cup final goal. Plus your goals at home and a throwback to when Arsenal won their record-breaking 13th FA Cup.

12:30pm, Red Button – Road To Wembley 2019

A look back at all the thrills and spills from last season’s FA Cup. Stand-out giantkillers Newport County feature heavily after a campaign which saw the League Two side knock out 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City. The journey of Watford and Manchester City to Wembley will also be chronicled – most notably the Hornets’ semi-final heroics in their 3-2 win over Wolves.

1:00pm, Red Button – FA Cup Magic

A look back at some classic moments from the FA Cup finals in the 2010s.

1:15pm, Red Button – FA Cup’s 50 Greatest Moments Part One

Rio Ferdinand and Helen Skelton look back at the most celebrated and memorable moments from football’s greatest domestic cup competition.

2:15pm, BBC One – FA Cup Final Rewind

Guy Mowbray looks back at some classic FA Cup finals over the years and reflects on other great moments from the world’s greatest domestic cup competition. Among the games he will look at are the memorable finals between Coventry City and Tottenham Hotspur in 1987, Liverpool against West Ham United in 2006 and Manchester United versus Crystal Palace in 1990.

3:45pm, Red Button – FA Cup’s 50 Greatest Moments Part Two

Rio Ferdinand and Helen Skelton look back at the most celebrated and memorable moments from football’s greatest domestic cup competition.

4:45pm, Red Button – FA Cup Rewind 2006

Relive all the excitement and drama from the 2006 final between Liverpool and West Ham.

10:00pm, BBC One – Match of the Day: Top 10: FA Cup moments

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer choose their top 10 FA Cup moments from over the years.

11:00pm, BBC One – Match of their Day

Seven-time FA Cup winner Ashley Cole looks back at three classic FA Cup finals from the archives.