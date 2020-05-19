Accessibility Links

When is Netherlands v England at Euro 96 on ITV?

Your guide to watching the classic Euro 96 clash between Netherlands and England on ITV this week

England Euro 96

Live sport is creeping ever-closer, but until the grand restart we can still soak up sensational moments from the past with ITV showing all of Euro 96 across their platforms.

England’s games against Switzerland and Scotland have already been shown, with Group A finely poised going into the final group clash against the Netherlands.

The Three Lions were level on points with the Dutch side, though boasted a slight advantage on goal difference. A defeat for England could have opened the door for Scotland to steal into the next round at their expense.

Check out our guide to watching Netherlands v England at Euro 96.

When is Netherlands v England on ITV?

The match will be shown on the evening of Wednesday 20th May 2020 as part of ITV’s Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v England kicks off from 6:30pm.

What channel is Netherlands v England?

You can tune in to watch Netherlands v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Who won Netherlands v England at Euro 96?

Was it ever in doubt? England stormed to a memorable 4-1 victory over the Netherlands after flying out of the traps in the second half to put the result to bed.

Alan Shearer scored a penalty to edge England into the lead following a tight first half.

Teddy Sheringham notched twice in the second half before the hour mark, with another Shearer goal sandwiched between to put England 4-0 up.

Patrick Kluivert snatched what appeared to be a consolation goal as England topped the group, though that strike ensured the Netherlands would progress to the next round ahead of Scotland based on goals scored.

All about Euro 96 Relived

England Euro 96
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
