UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Overeem v Harris – TV channel and UK start time

Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris go head to head in the Octagon at UFC Fight Night this weekend

Walt Harris UFC

UFC Fight Night returns this weekend for a third and final time this week in Jacksonville.

Justin Gaethje’s stunning victory over Tony Ferguson kickstarted the week at UFC 249 before Anthony Smith finished off Glover Teixeira during a midweek bout.

Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will now step into the Octagon together for a rescheduled bout that was due to take place in April.

The heavyweight pair sit eighth and ninth in the UFC rankings for their weight class, with Overeem a notch up on Harris.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What is the UFC Fight Night start time?

The UFC Fight Night main card will start at 2:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 17th May 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time).

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the UK

UFC Fight Night will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC Fight Night online

You can watch UFC Fight Night with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

The UFC Fight Night event will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Main card

  • Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris
  • Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill
  • Edson Barboza v Dan Ige
For the full list, check out our UFC Fight Night card

