When is Scotland v England at Euro 96 on ITV?

Football fans have a chance to relive Euro 96 this weekend as ITV continue their series of matches from the fondly-remembered tournament.

Hosted in England, the summer of ’96 saw the Three Lions convince the nation football was coming home, but standing in their way, Scotland.

Both sides met in a Group A clash at Wembley and ITV will show full coverage of the game on TV and online this weekend.

Check out our guide to watching Scotland v England at Euro 96.

When is Scotland v England on ITV?

The match will be shown on the evening of Sunday 17th May 2020 as part of ITV’s Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v England kicks off at 7:00pm.

What channel is Scotland v England?

You can tune in to watch Scotland v England on ITV4 from 6:45pm.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Who won Scotland v England at Euro 96?

The home nation encounter finished 2-0 in England’s favour following a truly magical moment from Paul Gascoigne.

Alan Shearer opened the scoring with a header following a terrific cross by a fresh-faced Gary Neville.

England keeper David Seaman was forced to make an excellent penalty save from Gary McAllister after Tony Adams chopped down Gordon Durie in the box.

Then up stepped Gazza with an outstanding touch over the defender before slamming the ball beyond Andy Goram.

He produced a replication of the infamous dentist’s chair as a celebration, and the moment has been replayed ever since, to the delight of England fans everywhere.