UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Smith v Teixeira – TV channel and UK start time

UFC fans are being treated to three doses of action this week, starting with last weekend’s dramatic UFC 249 and continuing with a UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville tonight.

Anthony Smith will face Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight showdown behind closed doors in Florida, in a bout that was originally slated to take place several weeks ago.

The success of UFC 249 means the sport looks set to continue tentatively, using US-based fighters to prevent long treks during lockdown.

Smith lost a tense showdown with current pound-for-pound champion Jon Jones at UFC 235 in March last year but bounced back with a commanding victory over Alexander Gustafsson in Stockholm last June.

He is the favourite against 40-year-old Brazilian fighter Teixeira. The veteran has enjoyed a streak of three victories on the bounce, but was comprehensively picked apart by Gustafsson the last time he headlined a UFC Fight Night in 2017.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What is the UFC Fight Night start time?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card will start at 2am (UK time) in the early hours of Thursday 14th May 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time).

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the UK

UFC Fight Night will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from midnight on Wednesday 13th May and run into the early hours of Thursday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC Fight Night online

You can watch UFC Fight Night with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

The UFC Fight Night event will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Main card

Anthony Smith v Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell v Ovince St. Preux

Alexander Hernandez v Drew Dober

