Should the Premier League return in June? Vote now to have your say

As Premier League officials continue to piece together the complex Project Restart, many are beginning to question whether restoring football should be high on the agenda during the coronavirus lockdown, or indeed, if it is safe to do so.

The top brass face a number of hurdles in their bid to resume the 2019/20 season despite a provisional date of 12th June being loosely suggested as the first weekend back in action.

But what do you think? There are plenty of schools of thought. Some believe it the Premier League should be brought back to raise the nation’s spirits despite health risks, others believe no amount of precautions can provide players with the safety they need to operate.

Of course, those of a Liverpool persuasion may be desperate to return to inevitably claim the trophy, while relegation candidates will be determined for the ‘null and void’ proclamation.

Leave your allegiances at the door, and vote in our poll below – should the Premier League return in June?

Come back soon for the results once you’ve have your say…

In the meantime, German football resumes this weekend with a full round of games from the Bundesliga.

