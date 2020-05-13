When is the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix? Where is the race?

Virtual Grand Prix races have proven to be popular with Formula 1 fans craving a dash of sporting drama.

Formula 1 superstars, high-profile celebrities and sports personalities have all gone head-to-head in recent weeks, battling it out for the virtual crown.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been in terrific form since entering the series, but has faced tough competition from Alex Albon and George Russell in recent weeks.

Check out the details for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.

When is the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix?

The next race will be held on Sunday 24th May. It will take place around 6:00pm UK time.

Organisers have aimed to replace cancelled and postponed real-world Grand Prix races with virtual equivalents on the same Sundays.

Where is the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix?

Next up, it’s the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix. Drivers will face off at the iconic street circuit.

How to watch the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix

For all the details on how to watch the race, check out our how to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix guide.

There are plenty of free ways to tune in, and with real-world drivers at the wheel without any danger, zero pressure and no team orders, you can expect plenty of high-octane drama.