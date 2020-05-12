When will the Premier League restart? Return date and fixtures

The Premier League is inching closer to a return to action following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

New government guidelines have inspired further conversations between representatives of the 20 clubs as they seek a solution to finishing the 2019/20 season.

There is a strong appetite to finish the season regardless of hurdles blocking the way, but what do we know about a return date for the most lucrative league in world football?

Check out the latest updates on the return of the Premier League.

When will the Premier League return?

The Premier League is edging closer to a potential return date, but an exact time is yet to be formally announced. The government has announced that professional sport will not return before 1st June.

It is expected that the league will return around mid-June but a number of hurdles must be cleared before that is to take place.

Teams are expected to be given ample time to train together before the action resumes, meaning we’re still weeks away from football flooding back to the UK.

Premier League fixtures

It remains to be seen whether the season will be restarted from the week it was postponed, or whether a new fixture list will be devised.

Officials may consider grouping games in close proximity for teams involved in multiple matches per week. Neutral venues are also being discussed, though that idea has not been floated to much enthusiasm among teams.

Once the fixtures have been clarified, we’ll bring you the full list of games, dates and times as well as broadcast details.

Watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Check out our how to watch the Premier League in the UK guide for all the details.