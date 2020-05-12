BT Sport to show every Bundesliga game live on TV and online

BT Sport will show every remaining game of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season live across their TV and online platforms.

The top division of professional football in Germany is the first major European league to return to action following the coronavirus, with thousands expected to tune in for a dose of the beautiful game this weekend.

How to watch the Bundesliga on TV and online

BT Sport secured the latest batch of rights to show Bundesliga games in 2017 and will continue to do so until the end of 2020/21.

Starting with the first weekend of the restart – between 16th and 18th May – every game will be shown live on BT, with further details to be confirmed about specific channels and timings for the rest of the season to be confirmed.

Dortmund take on Schalke in a huge traditional derby clash between the sides this Saturday at 2:00pm on BT Sport 1.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV and online this weekend

Teenage hotshot Erling Haaland has captured the attention of the world since his move to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, and will be determined to put on a show for fans at home.

English wonderkid Jadon Sancho joins Haaland in attack for the iconic yellow and black outfit, while Bayern Munich will be determined to hold onto their narrow lead in the exciting title race.

The reigning champions, led by Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, are live at 4:45pm on Sunday 17th May (BT Sport 1) as they travel Union Berlin.

Three other teams have nudged their way into title contention with Bayern Munich and Dortmund, with the two giants joined by Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in the hunt.

Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Bundesliga on TV and online including how to get BT Sport