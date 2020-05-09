UFC 249: Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje live stream, channel and UK start time

UFC 249 is going ahead this weekend against all the odds with Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje in Florida.

The event was in turmoil as top-billed superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov had to pull out due to travel restrictions meaning he couldn’t leave Russia to fight Ferguson in the US.

The main event was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair and despite the circumstances UFC boss Dana White has somehow managed to pull out a stellar card using mainly US-based fighters.

Ferguson – the top-rated Lightweight star behind champion Khabib – will face fourth-ranked Gaethje at short notice.

Beyond the main event we have a championship match for the Bantamweight title between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo sits third in the pound-for-pound rankings, making him one of the most exciting fighters to watch.

Cruz is returning from a three-year absence due to multiple injuries, but remains a dangerous fighter and will be determined to prove a point in the Octagon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 249 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 249 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 249 main card will start at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 10th May 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What TV channel is UFC 249 on?

UFC 249 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1am in the early hours of Sunday 10th May.

Where is UFC 249 held?

The UFC 249 event will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

UFC 249 fight card

Main card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Lightweight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

Live stream UFC 249 online

You can watch UFC 249 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 249 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 247 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.