Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars including Sergio Aguero
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series has moved to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Fans will be desperate to see their heroes zipping around the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with some huge names joining the regulars for the race.
Last week’s champion Alex Albon returns to the grid for a crack at landing another title, while Charles Leclerc will hope to wrestle his way back to the top.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed up to race, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is back for his second Grand Prix and Barcelona ace Arthur Melo is involved for the first time to round off the footballer contingent.
Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.
Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed
For the Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 10th May
Antonio Giovinazzi
Thibaut Courtois
Vitantonio Liuzzi
Andrea Pirello
Charles Leclerc
Antonio Fuoco
Arthur Melo
Pietro Fittipaldi
Lando Norris
Esteban Gutierrez
David Schumacher
Alex Albon
Sergio Aguero
Ian Poulter
Max Fewtrell
George Russell
Nicholas Latifi
TBC
TBC
TBC
Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?
( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won
Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou
Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc
Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)
Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon