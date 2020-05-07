Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars including Sergio Aguero

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series has moved to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Fans will be desperate to see their heroes zipping around the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with some huge names joining the regulars for the race.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details

Last week’s champion Alex Albon returns to the grid for a crack at landing another title, while Charles Leclerc will hope to wrestle his way back to the top.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed up to race, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is back for his second Grand Prix and Barcelona ace Arthur Melo is involved for the first time to round off the footballer contingent.

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Spanish Grand Prix – Sunday 10th May

Antonio Giovinazzi

Thibaut Courtois

Vitantonio Liuzzi

Andrea Pirello

Charles Leclerc

Antonio Fuoco

Arthur Melo

Pietro Fittipaldi

Lando Norris

Esteban Gutierrez

David Schumacher

Alex Albon

Sergio Aguero

Ian Poulter

Max Fewtrell

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

TBC

TBC

TBC

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)

Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon