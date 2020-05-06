Accessibility Links

Chris Kamara commentates on Game of Thrones and Westworld in Drama with Kamara

Chris Kamara has been soaking up some of the finest drama on TV while sport takes a break

Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara is known for his reactions, his responses to jaw-dropping football moments live from stadiums across the land each Saturday on Sky Sports.

However, with football on hold during lockdown, Kamara has vanished from our screens. Well, not completely.

The 62-year-old sporting icon has been making the most of his time at home by tuning in to watch some of the best boxset series’ on NOW TV.

His first foray into the world of drama came with a memorable look at Game of Thrones…

Kamara gives his commentary on mega Thrones moments such as the Battle of the Bastards and Daenerys torching the land atop Drogon.

But he didn’t stop there… Kamara has since moved on to watch another hit HBO series Westworld.

The show starts out looking at a futuristic Western-themed amusement park for the super-rich, with incredibly lifelike robots populating the world.

However, once problems creep in and robots begin to malfunction, all manner of carnage is sparked.

We’ll leave Kamara with the last word on Westworld…

All about Game of Thrones

Chris Kamara
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
