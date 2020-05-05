UFC 249 is locked and loaded, it’s ready to go against all the odds.

Dana White has assembled an excellent card given the circumstances including Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje at the top of the billing.

The showdown will go ahead from 1:00am in the early hours of Sunday 10th May (UK time) in Jacksonville and sports fans craving a dose of live action will be tuning in for the big one.

Check out the full UFC 249 fight card below.

UK: Watch UFC 249 on BT Sport

US: Watch UFC 249 on ESPN+

UFC 249 fight card

Main card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Lightweight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (Heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (Featherweight)

Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (Heavyweight)

Prelims

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (Welterweight)

Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (Heavyweight)

Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (Women’s Strawweight)

Uriah Hall v Ronaldo Souza (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Vicente Luque v Niko Price (Welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (Featherweight)

Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (Light Heavyweight)