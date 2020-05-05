Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Why did Michael Jordan wear number 23? Why did he switch to 45?

Why did Michael Jordan wear number 23? Why did he switch to 45?

The Last Dance has brought Michael Jordan back under the spotlight

Michael Jordan 23

Michael Jordan is the name back on sports fans’ lips following the release – and universal success – of hit Netflix series The Last Dance.

Advertisement

The show details the rise of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the early 90s, culminating in an electrifying ‘last dance’ season as the team approached the end of their glory days together.

Not only was Jordan a success on the court, but he became a global phenomenon off it with surging Air Jordan shoe sales and his iconic Number 23 seared into NBA fans’ minds – but why did he wear 23 and why did he switch numbers?

Why did Michael Jordan wear number 23?

Jordan took up the number 23 jersey from an early age dating back to his time at Laney High School. His older brother Larry was already on the team with the number 45, so Jordan simply halved the number to reach 23 – with the help of a little rounding up.

He continued to don the 23 for the University of North Carolina where he made a name for himself and ultimately earned a shot at the NBA in 1984.

He joined the Bulls and kept his shirt number for nine years, though he was forced to wear number 12 for a game after his traditional jersey went missing prior to a game.

Why did Michael Jordan switch to number 45?

Jordan retired from the NBA in October 1993 following the murder of his father several months earlier. He stated that he had lost the desire to play the game and couldn’t continue. He went on to play Minor League Baseball for a spell.

The Bulls retired the number 23 shirt in honour of Jordan in 1994, but he pulled another shock move. “I’m back” declared Jordan as he returned for the final stretch of the 1994/95 season. He wore the number 45 during that season, his brother Larry’s old number.

Advertisement

However, following a couple of uncharacteristic errors, a famous Magic Johnson quote: “No. 45 doesn’t explode like No. 23 used to” inspired Jordan to return to his old number 23, and silenced the critics with a dazzling end to his career.

Tags

All about The Last Dance

Michael Jordan 23
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

David Corenswet plays Jack Castello in Hollywood

Hollywood stars say Netflix series was toned down from “very graphic” original scripts

Netflix drama Hollywood - cast

Meet the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama Hollywood

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep30 on ITV2 Pictured: Shaughna and Demi. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Is Love Island still on Netflix?

RuPaul in Drag Race (Netflix)

How can I watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race? Is it on Netflix?