UFC 249: Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje – live stream, TV, fight card, UK start time

UFC 249 appeared to be in turmoil as Khabib Nurmagomedov remained unable to leave Russia and to fight Tony Ferguson in the US.

The main event was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair is now off the table, but Ferguson will fight on against another big name.

Justin Gaethje has received the nod to take on Ferguson in a big bout this week.

What time does UFC 249 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 249 main card will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 10th May 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 249 held?

The event will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

UFC 249 fight card

Main card

Tony Ferguson v Justin Gaethje (interim UFC Lightweight Championship)

Henry Cejudo v Dominick Cruz (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Francis Ngannou v Jairzinho Rozentruik (heavyweight)

Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Greg Hardy v Yorgan de Castro (heavyweight)

Prelims

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone v Anthony Pettis (welterweight)

Alexey Oleynik v Fabricio Werdum (heavyweight)

Carla Esparza v Michelle Waterson (women’s strawweight)

Uriah Hall v Ronaldo Souza (middleweight)

Early prelims

Vicente Luque v Niko Price (welterweight)

Bryce Mitchell v Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Ryan Spann v Sam Alvey (light heavyweight)

Watch UFC 249 on TV

UFC 249 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:00am in the early hours of Sunday 10th May.

UFC 249 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:00am in the early hours of Sunday 10th May.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

Live stream UFC 249 online

You can watch UFC 249 with a BT Sport monthly pass.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UFC 249 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.