Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names
The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series heads to Brazil for a showdown between high-profile names this weekend.
The Dutch Grand Prix was supposed to be held this Sunday in the real world but due to the track not featuring in F1 2019, Interlagos was voted for by fans as the location for the Virtual GP.
Plenty of current F1 stars have already joined in the chaos in the opening races with other impressive sports names getting stuck in, including cricket ace Ben Stokes and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.
Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed
For the Dutch Grand Prix alternative at Interlagos, Brazil – Sunday 3rd May
Charles Leclerc
Enzo Fittipaldi
Alex Albon
Ben Stokes
Christian Lundgaard
Petter Solberg
Stuart Broad
David Schumacher
Jimmy Broadbent
Antonio Giovinazzi
Juan Manuel Correa
George Russell
Nicholas Latifi
Alessio Romagnoli
Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?
( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won
Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou
Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc
Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)