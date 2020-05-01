Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names

Ferrari Vettel Leclerc

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series heads to Brazil for a showdown between high-profile names this weekend.

Advertisement

The Dutch Grand Prix was supposed to be held this Sunday in the real world but due to the track not featuring in F1 2019, Interlagos was voted for by fans as the location for the Virtual GP.

Plenty of current F1 stars have already joined in the chaos in the opening races with other impressive sports names getting stuck in, including cricket ace Ben Stokes and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Dutch Grand Prix alternative at Interlagos, Brazil – Sunday 3rd May

Charles Leclerc

Enzo Fittipaldi

Alex Albon

Ben Stokes

Christian Lundgaard

Petter Solberg

Stuart Broad

David Schumacher

Jimmy Broadbent

Antonio Giovinazzi

Juan Manuel Correa

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Alessio Romagnoli

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Advertisement

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Mandalorian

New on Disney Plus May 2020 – every new film and show release this month

British actors Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Which Star Wars character are you? Take our quiz and find out

Baby Yoda

When is The Mandalorian episode 3 out on Disney+?

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

When will Rise of Skywalker be on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online