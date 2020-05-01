Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Interlagos showdown

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series heads to Brazil for a showdown between high-profile names this weekend.

The Dutch Grand Prix was supposed to be held this Sunday in the real world but due to the track not featuring in F1 2019, Interlagos was voted for by fans as the location for the Virtual GP.

Plenty of current F1 stars have already joined in the chaos in the opening races with other impressive sports names getting stuck in, including cricket ace Ben Stokes and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the Virtual F1 Grand Prix this weekend.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Dutch Grand Prix alternative at Interlagos, Brazil – Sunday 3rd May

Charles Leclerc

Enzo Fittipaldi

Alex Albon

Ben Stokes

Christian Lundgaard

Petter Solberg

Stuart Broad

David Schumacher

Jimmy Broadbent

Antonio Giovinazzi

Juan Manuel Correa

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Alessio Romagnoli

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

( ) – denotes how many Virtual Grand Prix races the driver has won

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc (2)