Sport on BBC this week – listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting world may be on hold given the coronavirus pandemic but BBC are continuing to bring us all some fine sports action to soak up amid the uncertainty.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update showcasing some of the best sports content coming up on BBC this week.

Check our our highlights for the week ahead…

Last updated: Friday 1st May

Saturday 2nd May

12:00pm, BBC One – Football Focus

On this week’s programme, Dan Walker is joined by Alex Scott and Glenn Murray, who talks about what it’s been like returning to Brighton’s training ground. Also, there’s the latest from the European leagues with Shalke’s Rabbi Matondo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets in the mix with MOTDx’s Reece Parkinson. Plus the usual goals at home and classic matches.

1:15pm, BBC One – World Cup Rewind

England took on Argentina at the 1998 World Cup in France with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. What followed was a see-sawing encounter that featured a red card, a wonder goal and a nail-biting penalty shoot-out. Penalties also decided West Germany’s meeting with France at the 1982 global gathering. But this semi-final showdown had so much more than the shoot-out that ultimately decided it – French captain Michel Platini has since described the topsy-turvy encounter as his “most beautiful game”. Guy Mowbray presents.

2:15pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

History’s made in today’s Crucible Classic introduced by Hazel Irvine. It’s a quarter final match from 2014 between Neil Robertson of Australia and England’s Judd Trump. Robertson’s scoring record that year was prolific and during the match, which he won 13-11, he completed a century of centuries in one season. It was yet another achievement in the career of the greatest overseas player ever to play the game.

4:15pm, BBC Two – Talking Snooker

Alistair McGowan looks at the players who helped increase the sport’s popularity, including Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor

4:20pm, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online – Formula E Race At Home Challenge

7:00pm, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel – BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

London Lions basketballer and Love Island finalist Ovie Soko joins Liam Loftus for this Saturday’s BBC Sport ‘Quarantine Quiz’. Liam and Ovie will test your sports and entertainment knowledge over three rounds from 19:00 BST live on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel.

10:20pm, BBC One – Match Of The Day: Top 10: Best Players Outside The Big 6

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debate the top 10 Premier League players never to have played for one of the big 6 clubs (Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Man City). Gary Speed, Matt Le Tissier, Jamie Vardy and Paolo Di Canio are just some of the names to feature but who will be voted number one?

11:00pm, BBC One – Match of Their Day

The Match of the Day pundits take control of the running order choosing three matches from the archives and revealing some of the stories behind each game to Gary Lineker. This week it’s the turn of Martin Keown who looks back on winning the Premier League with Arsenal in 1997/98 and 2002/03 plus Leicester’s fairy-tale title success.

Sunday 3rd May

2:00pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine relives the most famous Crucible final, often referred to as the Black Ball Final from 1985 between Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor. It finished well past midnight and was watched by an audience of 18.5 million. Davis, a three time winner and world number one, was expected to beat 36 year old Dennis Taylor with ease especially after opening up an 8-0 lead. But remarkably Taylor fought his way back into the match, forcing a deciding frame and the rest is history.

3:00pm, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – World Cup 2002 Rewind

A chance to see in full the 2002 World Cup group game in Japan in which England took on Argentina, a match which saw captain David Beckham once again play a pivotal part.

4:00pm, BBC Two – The Crucible: 40 Golden Snooker Years

Another chance to join Steve Davis as he returned to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to celebrate 40 years of the Snooker World Championships. If the walls of this famous regional theatre could talk they would tell tales of tears, triumphs, occasional debauchery, laughter and top-class sport. With contributions from snooker legends Dennis Taylor, Stephen Hendry, Jimmy White and super fans Stephen Fry and Richard Osman.

BBC Sport on TV

Sport shows will predominantly be shown on BBC One and BBC Two throughout the lockdown period. Check out the individual channels for shows listed above.

BBC Sport live stream

Of course, all BBC programming will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

The BBC Sounds app also contains plenty of extra audio content including the hit That Peter Crouch Podcast.